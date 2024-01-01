From ‘Atlantis’ to ‘Golden’: Pharrell explains name change of upcoming movie, difference from ‘Piece by Piece’

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pharrell is gearing for the 2025 release of a film he’s co-producing titled Golden. Directed by Michel Gondry, it’s a coming-of-age story starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Halle Bailey that is set in his native Virginia. But it’s not to be confused with his recent Lego-animated biopic.

“Piece By Piece is about my life, whereas Golden is about a neighbourhood that I grew up in,” Pharrell shares in an interview with Empire. “This is very different. It’s a musical expedition, set in the summer of 1977 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with the spirit of the music [of that time].”

“You know how in Dirty Dancing and Grease, the music was almost a character? That’s what it’s like in this film,” Pharrell continues. “It’s a coming-of-age story about self-discovery and pursuing your dreams, but it’s so much more magical than that. It’s a celebration of Black life, Black culture, and most importantly, Black joy.”

Golden, set to release in 2025, was originally going to be named Atlantis in tribute to the Atlantis Apartments where Pharrell grew up. It was also a nod to “the magical lens through which he still sees the place,” Empire writes. The title, however, was eventually changed to Golden because “it just speaks to the narrative, the area, the energy and literally everything about [the film, which is] this analysis of what being ‘golden’ is,” Pharrell explains. “Children and grown-ups with inner children within them can connect to it and realise that there’s a golden aspect to them too, whether it’s realised or latent.”

Golden also stars Janelle Monáe, Anderson. Paak, Missy Elliott, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry and Quinta Brunson.

