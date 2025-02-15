From Cognac Queen to tequila: Megan Thee Stallion launches new tequila line

Disney/Eric McCandless

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a tequila line, sharing the news to social media on her birthday Saturday.

Chicas Divertidas, produced by the Mexican company Casa Centila, is now available for preorder on the brand’s website, giving fans an option of either Blanco and Reposado.

Meg tells Forbes she created the tequila over the last few years “to be shared and savored with my Hotties.”

“When you go to parties, in my experience, everybody’s drink of choice is tequila. I feel like it’s just a universal happy drink,” she says. “And I have always loved a good reposado. It’s my favorite. So I decided, I need to be the one bringing the vibe to parties–with gifts.”

Meg clarifies that she is not a brand ambassador who helps brands promote their tequila. “I’m not just putting my face on someone else’s brand. This is my tequila,” she tells Forbes. “I took my time to craft the liquid and the bottle. Everything about this represents me. It’s my business; it’s my company. And that sets me apart from other celebrity-endorsed alcohols.”

Her choice of cocktail for Chicas Divertidas? A ranch water. “I like it straight to the point. Just give me club soda, a little lime juice, my tequila. Boom. Happy,” Meg says.

