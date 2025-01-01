From one Super Bowl halftime performer to another, Usher tells Kendrick Lamar to ‘savor the moment’

DISNEY/John Argueta

Usher has some advice for Kendrick Lamar, from one Super Bowl halftime performer to another.

Following his performance at Super Bowl 58 in 2024, he shared some words to K. Dot about how he should approach the opportunity.

“The one thing I would say is savor the moment, ‘cause you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it,” he said during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “It might not be perfect, everything may not go exactly the way it’s supposed to, but if you are in your mind and, like, stuck trying to make something perfect you’re not going to look up and smell the flowers.”

Usher also advised viewing the opportunity as a once-in-a-lifetime moment. “Realize, ‘Wait a minute, I’m here and I get a chance to have this moment and I’m not going to get it again, I’m not going to get this moment back,’” Usher said. “So my encouragement to him is to really be present and I hope that he uses the moment well.”

Of Kendrick, he adds, “There’s a lot that could be said, there’s a lot to be said for where hip-hop has come from, there’s a lot to be said for that young man and how he’s completely been an incredible benchmark for what it is to be an artist. I’m just hoping he really maximizes that moment.”

K. Dot is set to perform the halftime show on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though he’s bringing SZA along for the ride, a survey reveals Eminem and Beyoncé as the most-wanted guests.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.