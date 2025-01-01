Fugees’ Pras is ‘hopeful’ President Donald Trump will pardon him

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Pras of the Fugees was found guilty in April 2023 of conspiracy, witness tampering and failing to register as an agent of China, but he hopes President Donald Trump will issue a pardon for him.

“It’s not a secret we working on a pardon, and my team, we hopeful that it’s gonna work out,” he said when speaking to TMZ. “That’s all we can ask for. We believe the last justice department was probably a little bit egregious but that’s what we have justice for. You just gotta trust the process.”

“At the end of the day, it’s always gonna be love for any president no matter what and he’s the current president so salute to him,” he continued. “All we can do is wish the best for him. We all gotta play our part. It’s only been 60 something days so we just gotta stand by him.”

Trump appeared on Pras’ “1st Phone Interlude” off his debut album, Ghetto Supastar, released in 1998. “I have no doubt that you’re going to be a big success. To now, after knowing you, I know that you’re going to be right up there,” Trump said in a voicemail. “And I hope very soon you’re going to be in the leagues with me. So good luck, man.”

Elsewhere in his chat with TMZ, Pras called for Tory Lanez to get pardoned, as well.

“I wanna give a big shoutout to my man also – free Tory Lanez! The president can’t pardon him because it’s a state situation; the president only pardons federal but the governor? Yeah,” he said. “Big up to Tory Lanez. I see you, baby!”

Tory is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

