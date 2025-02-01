Future is Louis Vuitton’s latest friend

Future can now add Friend of Louis Vuitton to his resume. He’s been tapped as the luxury fashion’s latest Friend of the House, continuing its “unwavering dedication to recognizing and celebrating talent across cultural landscapes,” a Louis Vuitton rep tells Women’s Wear Daily.

“Future embodies the core values of Louis Vuitton, including creativity, artistry, and a pioneering spirit that resonates with international audiences,” the rep says in a statement. “His unique style and creative vision make him an invaluable addition to the Louis Vuitton family.”

It’s not clear what Future will do as Friend of the House, but Louis Vuitton says his addition to the team is “underscoring the vibrant community at the heart of the Men’s Creative Director’s vision.” They add, according to Women’s Wear Daily, that the brand “eagerly anticipates an inspiring and innovative journey.”

Future joins previous Friends of the House Jeremy Allen White, Callum Turner, Tyshawn Jones and more. He donned custom Louis Vuitton at the 2025 Met Gala in May and attended LV’s spring 2026 men’s show in Paris the following month.

This marks his latest collaboration with Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams, who designed his Met Gala outfit. The two also teamed on the 2014 “Move That Dope,” which also features Pusha T.

