Future releases ‘Lost My Dog’ video, donating funds to D.A.R.E’s antidrug programs

Future mourns the loss a close friend in the just-released video for his single “Lost My Dog.” Directed by Henri Alexander Levy, the greyscale video captures Future as he performs in a room with lit candles. Also mixed in are clips of a dog’s shadow, a woman in a bulldozer and more.

“Lookin’ at his texts, he was battlin’ with depression/ I should’ve seen the signs as soon as I received the message,” Future raps on the track. “Started to take advantage of these pills when he drill/ I wanna tell him ‘Stop,’ but it help him when he kill/ Livin’ in the hills, but I can still feel the sadness.”

Future’s friend passed away from a fentanyl overdose, and he has admittedly discussed his use of lean throughout his music, leading to his decision to donate funds to D.A.R.E’s anti-drug programs. His label Freebandz’s parent company Sony Music is also making a donation, and fans are encouraged to do so as well.

Future’s up for a few Grammys this year. He’s nominated in the category of best rap album for the Metro Boomin-assisted We Don’t Trust You as well as best melodic rap performance for their song “We Still Don’t Trust You.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

