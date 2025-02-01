Future says new album is ‘[a]bout to be fire’ while responding to accusations from influencer Gorgeous Doll

Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images

A Future album is apparently in the works, according to a post the rapper shared on social platform X, and he says it’s “[a]bout to be fire.”

Future revealed the news while seemingly responding to claims from Instagram personality Gorgeous Doll that they were in a five-year on-and-off relationship.

She said they met at a strip club and eventually became a couple, only for her to realize he was “everybody’s man.” She claims she found him having group sex with multiple women, bought her an Audemars Piguet watch and attempted to issue a gag order to stop her from speaking publicly, among other things.

Future then tweeted “delulu and messy” in reference to Gorgeous Doll. “Ion kno where this fake ex energy come From […] I live a private life. Anything else click bait.”

He added, “Album bout to be [fire]. Trust me.” All aforementioned tweets from Future have been deleted.

Gorgeous Doll then responded, “We haven’t learned. I will never learn, but you sir, you’re just old and stubborn.”

She notes that the project is “gonna be fire” because of her. “Say ‘thank you, Gorgeous,’” she said. “You’re a great rapper, but let’s not pretend I’m not the muse.”

