Gayle King responds to Megan Thee Stallion admission

In Megan Thee Stallion‘s Prime Video documentary, she opened up about a number of things, including her past relationship with Tory Lanez. Though she admitted she lied to Gayle King about whether they’d been intimate, it hasn’t stopped Gayle from being a fan.

“I thought it was the first time she was telling her story, and it bothered me that so many people didn’t believe her story. So, I wanted to get it from her firsthand. Why she said what she said to me is really on her,” Gayle said to TMZ. “I’m still nuts about her. I think she’s been through a lot, and I can’t wait to see her documentary. I’m cheering her on.”

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words follows Meg as she attempts to navigate fame, grief, pressure and success.

“Yes, b****. I lied to Gayle King…,” she said of her 2022 interview with CBS Mornings. “First of all, I ain’t know that b**** was even finna ask me about that s**. I thought we was gonna talk about this shooting.”

Gayle later addressed being called out her name on social media.

“Hey, I’m just sitting here, minding my own business, and people are reaching out to me saying, ‘Hey Gayle, Megan Thee Stallion just called you a b****’” Gayle explained on Instagram. “Well, I know you’re expecting me, or maybe you’re thinking I have something negative to say.”

“I do not,” she continued. “I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Megan Thee Stallion and cheering her on always.”

