Georgia high school shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Booking photo of Apalachee High School shooting suspect, Colt Gray, released by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. — Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

(WINDER, Ga.) — Colt Gray, the 14-year-old accused of opening fire at his Georgia high school, made his first court appearance on Friday, where the judge informed him of the charges against him and ordered him held without bond.

Gray is charged with four counts of felony murder for allegedly shooting and killing two teachers and two students at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

Another seven students and two teachers were injured. All of the injured victims are expected to make full recoveries, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

More charges against Gray are expected, the GBI said.

The 14-year-old will be tried as an adult, authorities said.

A motive has not yet been determined and it is unknown if the victims were targeted, investigators said.

Gray’s aunt, Annie Brown, said her nephew was “begging for help from everybody around him.”

Investigators believe that Gray received the AR-style gun used in the shooting as a Christmas present from his father, according to sources.

The teen’s father, Colin Gray, 54, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, the GBI said.

Colin Gray is accused of “knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said Thursday.

Colin Gray is also expected to appear in court on Friday.

