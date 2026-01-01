Get $30 tickets for Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Lil Wayne with Live Nation’s Summer of Live promo

Live Nation has announced its Summer of Live promotion, offering tickets for the all-in price of $30 to over 4,000 shows. Among those are shows that are part of tours for Ari Lennox, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Ne-Yo and Akon, and Summer Walker.

Ari will be on the road supporting her Vacancy album, while Kid Cudi will play dates as part of his Rebel Ragers tour. Lil Wayne is still celebrating 20 years of Tha Carter series, while Summer Walker will perform as part of her first headlining arena tour. Ne-Yo and Akon will come together for the Nights Like This tour.

The promotion runs from April 29 to May 5 at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive. After selecting a show, there will be the option for tickets labeled “Summer of Live Promotion” to add to your cart.

Presales for Live Nation All Access and T-Mobile members will begin Thursday, April 23, at 10 a.m. local time and Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time, respectively.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.