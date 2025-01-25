Giuliani gets to keep apartments, World Series rings in settlement with election workers

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rudy Giuliani reached a settlement agreement with two former election workers he was found to have defamed, a joint letter from both parties said Thursday.

The former New York City mayor had been a no-show to his non-jury civil trial that was set to begin Thursday in Manhattan federal court. The proceedings had been adjourned until Tuesday.

“All parties reached a resolution,” Giuliani’s attorney, Joseph Cammarata, said outside court.

He read a statement from Giuliani that said the settlement does not include an admission of guilt.

Giuliani’s statement said he gets to keep his New York co-op and Florida condominium along with all his personal belongings. He has agreed not to talk about Freeman and Moss in a defamatory way.

Andrew Giuliani said he will retain possession of the World Series rings, which he has said his father gifted to him.

Giuliani was scheduled to be the first witness in the case, which was to decide whether he must turn over his Florida condo to the two Georgia election workers.

When ABC News asked whether Giuliani was coming to court on Thursday morning, his attorney said “I’m not going to comment on anything right now.” Asked whether Giuliani was OK, the attorney responded “yes.”

A jury found Giuliani liable in 2023 for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by falsely accusing them of tampering with the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia, and awarded the two election workers a $148 judgment.

The former New York City mayor has already turned over a Mercedes and other assets to the women, but is fighting to keep the condo, which he claims as his permanent residence.

Giuliani has been disbarred in New York and in Washington after his law license was stripped over his efforts aiding former President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election.

He has been held in contempt twice this month by two different federal judges, and is also fighting to keep three Yankees World Series rings that he owns.

