GloRilla and Latto reimagine ’90s film Set It Off in ‘Procedure’ music video

Benny Boom

GloRilla and Latto earn the biggest payday of their lives in their new music video for “Procedure.”

The Benny Boom-directed clip was released Wednesday, capturing the two as they orchestrate and successfully execute a bank robbery like the one seen in the cult classic Set It Off. The difference, however, is this one is a dream that ends when Glo is awoken by a phone call from her mother, played by Set It Off‘s Vivica A. Fox.

The song itself captures Glo and Latto as they recognize their physical beauty and self-worth while setting their standards and expectations in relationships.

The music video for “Procedure,” one of the songs on Glo’s debut album, Glorious, is now available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

