GloRilla donates $25,000 to alma mater, has new library named in her honor

It’s the holiday season, and as GloRilla says on her song “Xmas Time” with Kehlani, “Nothing compares to the love at Christmas time.” She shared some of that love on Wednesday, donating $25,000 to her alma mater, Memphis’ Melrose High School. The funds will go toward a new library named in Glo’s honor that will be complete with updated technology, flexible seating and a collaborative learning environment to promote literacy, a press release states, per Complex. The Gloria H. Woods Media Center, named after her birth name, Gloria, should be complete by the summer.

“It feels great. I feel blessed that I’m able to even do that, you know?” Glo told Action News 5 of her gesture.

“I always wished somebody could do that when I was going to school and so the fact that I have the ability to do it now, it just—it warms my heart,” she added, according to WREG News Channel 3.

Glo mentioned the monetary donation in an Instagram post where she also revealed she’s now the owner of a piece of land in Memphis, writing, “Bought my first piece of land in my city today along with giving back to my high school I graduated from & they named their media center after me God is good & life is great I’m so thankful.”

