GloRilla is facing felony drug charges after a burglary took place in her Atlanta home.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV deputies responded to calls of burglary at her residence on Saturday at 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say three suspects were in the process of stealing items when an unidentified individual shot at them, causing them to flee the scene. Investigators do not think the burglars were injured, according to WSB-TV.

While at the scene, investigators identified the scent of drugs and discovered a “significant amount of marijuana” in GloRilla’s master bedroom, resulting in charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman told WSB-TV. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was not at home during the burglary, but she turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail Tuesday. She was later released on a $22,260 bond.

She was previously arrested in 2024 and charged with DUI in Gwinnett County.

