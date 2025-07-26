GloRilla kicks off inaugural Glo Bash featuring performances from Muni Long, Sexyy Red

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

GloRilla celebrated her birthday with her inaugural Glo Bash Friday at the FedExForum in Memphis.

According to Commercial Appeal, the show kicked off with a film highlighting her achievements, before she emerged onstage in a black and gold number. Glo’s set was comprised of over 20 songs, with appearances from Muni Long, BossMan Dlow, Sexyy Red, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti and more.

She also sold a T-shirt featuring the mugshot from her recent arrest on felony drug charges. She shared her rundown of what happened on X after being released on a $22,260 bond.

“CRAZY. My House got Home Invaded Saturday. While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects, they focus on some cannabis,” GloRilla wrote. “1. So no I wasn’t busted. 2. My house got robbed. 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea.”

Glo’s birthday is Monday; she turns 26 years old.

