GloRilla releases ‘I LUV Her’ music video

GloRilla has released her new video for “I LUV HER” featuring T-Pain. Directed by Benny Boom, it follows Big Glo as she falls in love with actor Da’Vinchi.

They form an inseparable bond, and have dinner dates and a baby, growing together as a power couple — before Glo realizes it was a figment of her imagination.

The video for “I LUV HER,” from Glo’s Glorious album, arrives days after she secured two Grammy nominations: Best Rap Song and Best Rap performance for “Yeah Glo!”

It features Glo rocking a brown jumpsuit with fake baby bump prosthetics, like the photo she shared teasing the track. The pictures led to some confusion, though Glo had been walking around in crop tops during her press run and had just said she was not interested in delivering a child herself.

“I do want to have kids, but not my own kids,” she previously told Charlamagne tha God. “Like, I wanna do the surrogate. I want somebody else to have my baby. I want them to have my DNA, but I don’t want to have it. I just don’t want to actually have a baby. All of my friends got kids and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. [Nine months] is too long.”

