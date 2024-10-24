GloRilla says criticism about her career “actually made me way better”

Scott Kirkland

GloRilla rose to mainstream fame in 2022 following her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and it was just a while later that she began to experience mean jokes at her expense. In an interview with Speedy Morton, she reveals she started hearing doubts about her success after teaming with Cardi B for their first collab.

“It was really after, I think like ‘Tomorrow 2.’ … They was like RIP to her career, and that’s when I was like, ‘Ok, Ima show their a**,’ cause I love when people doubt me,” she says. “Like, I love to prove people wrong. Like all my people, all my staff, they know not to bet against me cause I’m going to win.”

Rather than ignore all the negative chatter about her career, Glo says she actually taps into it.

“I pay attention to it. It feels good actually. I love it, like it help you,” she said. “Sometimes people need it, like cause sometimes we get comfortable, and sometimes we need to hear people talk s*** or criticism … so we can make us remember, ‘Ok, I got to get back on my P and turn back up.'”

“I actually liked it,” the rapper continued. “It actually made me way better.”

Her “better” music will soon be available when her debut album, Glorious, featuring lead single “Hollon,” drops Friday.

