GloRilla to headline NCAA Super Saturday Concert

ABC/Randy Holmes

You might have seen GloRilla courtside at a basketball game, but in April she’ll be front and center at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert, taking place during the Women’s NCAA Final Four in Tampa Bay. The rapper is set to headline the free concert series.

“Get ready GloRidaz! We’re about to turn up in Tampa at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert Presented by AT&T,” GloRilla tells Billboard. “I can’t wait to connect with my fans during one of the most exciting times for women’s sports!”

The AT&T Super Saturday Concert will take place April 5 at Curtis Hixon Park, with gates opening at 6 p.m. CT.

In other basketball-related news about GloRilla, she seemingly teamed with baller-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball aka Gelo. Alongside a clip of their upcoming video, he wrote, “Coming soon.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.