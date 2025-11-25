GloRilla to perform at 2025 Bayou Classic

GloRilla is her bringing her Memphis twang to New Orlean’s Caesars Superdome. She’ll be headlining the halftime show at the 2025 Bayou Classic, held in partnership with Adidas and Grambling State University.

Grambling’s Tiger Marching Band will join her for the performance, as will the Orchesis Dance Company, which will wear uniforms customized by Adidas’ LA WRKSHP and Grambling alumna J’aime Griffith.

Glo called the 2025 Bayou Classic “a huge moment for HBCU culture” in a statement and said it’s “really special” to be “performing with adidas and Grambling State.”

She continued, “Being on the field with these students, seeing them represent their school and community is powerful.”

The Bayou Classic will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. CT; the halftime show will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

