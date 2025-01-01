GloRilla to serve as first joint partner for Fenty brands in spring 2025

Frank Micelotta

GloRilla may generally represent women in rap, but per the terms of her latest deal, she’ll also be representing all things Fenty.

Glo has been tapped by Rihanna to serve as an exclusive joint partner for all four Fenty brands in 2025. She’ll appear in campaigns promoting Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair.

“I’m beyond excited to be the first joint partner for Fenty brands for spring 2025,” GloRilla said in a statement, per WWD. “Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration and being chosen to represent her vision across Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honor. This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness and embracing your glow. I can’t wait for y’all to experience it all.”

She shares a glimpse of what’s to come in the Glo Up Close campaign, where she models a black mesh underwear set with cherries from Savage x Fenty’s new Puff Cherries collection.

Glo also revealed some of her Fenty must-haves, naming the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream and the Controlling Type Hair Thickening Edge Control Gel.

