GloRilla’s headed on a Glorious tour with Real Boston Richey and Queen Key

Courtesy of Universal Music

GloRilla‘s embarking on a Glorious tour in support of her debut album.

She’ll be hitting the stage in cities including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York and Boston. She’ll also be making stops to perform at Coachella and J. Cole‘s final Dreamville Festival. The trek kicks off March 5 at The Criterion in Oklahoma, with the date for her hometown show in Memphis, Tennessee, to be announced later. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key will join her as guests on the road.

“AYEEEEE WE GOING ON TOUR Y’ALL!!!! It’s time for The GLORIOUS TOUR! IM SO EXCITED!!!!!! And I’m going on the road with @realbostonrichey and @keyisqueen too!!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video announcement, which captures Richey and Key as they join her for a workout session.

An artist presale for The Glorious Tour starts Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale beginning Friday at 12 p.m. local time. More information can be found on glorillaofficial.com.

Glo’s nominated for two Grammys: best rap song and best rap performance for the Glorious cut “Yeah Glo!” Winners of those categories will be announced Sunday.

