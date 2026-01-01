‘Going to be practical’: Sen. Markwayne Mullin speaks out after being named Noem’s replacement at DHS

(WASHINGTON) — The spotlight is now on Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin as the Oklahoma lawmaker is poised to take over the Department of Homeland Security following Kristi Noem’s controversial tenure and firing Thursday.

Mullin, 48, has no law enforcement experience but has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration and law enforcement.

Mullin told ABC News’ Rachel Scott and other reporters shortly after the news broke that he was completely caught off guard when Trump called him about the announcement and hadn’t yet talked to his wife.

“I am super excited about this opportunity,” he said.

“My focus is to keep the homeland secure,” he added.

Mullin will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

He said he is ready to “try to earn everybody’s vote,” including those of Democrats.

“If they have real concerns I’m going to listen to it, I’m going to be practical,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

