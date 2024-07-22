GOP Rep. Nancy Mace to force a full House vote to impeach Secret Service Director Cheatle

Michael Godek/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace moved to force a full House vote to impeach United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Mace filed the impeachment resolution as privileged on the House floor late Monday at 8:26 p.m. ET.

Director Cheatle “has been derelict in her duty to well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office to which she holds,” Mace said on the floor.

Mace also highlighted Cheatle’s testimony from Monday morning’s Oversight Committee hearing, saying the director “acknowledged on July 22, 2024, that the events of July 13, 2024, were the most significant operation failure of the Secret Service in decades.”

This move by the congresswoman forces the House to take up the measure within two legislative days.

The House is in session until midday on Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.