GOP Sen. Johnson says Iran will be ‘a long term project’ after talks fail

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Sunday he was not surprised that peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled over the weekend, and that securing U.S. goals in Iran could be a “long-term project.”

“I’m not surprised at all,” Johnson told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “The ayatollahs, even though they have been so degraded in terms of their capabilities, nobody thought this would be easy. They’ve been preparing for this for 47 years.”

Peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad ended over the weekend after Vice President JD Vance said Iran would not agree not to seek a nuclear weapon, a key sticking point for President Donald Trump and his administration.

But just before the peace efforts failed, Trump told reporters that he did not care if the U.S. made a deal with Iran, saying that the U.S. would win either way. But as the fate of the war remained uncertain Sunday, Johnson said that the job was not finished in Iran.

“We will not have won until we have completely defanged the Iranian regime,” Johnson said. “There’s multiple ways of potentially doing it. Short-term, long-term there are multiple avenues we can approach here. But we have not yet finished the job.”

Johnson later added that he did not think preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon would require ground troops, but he also emphasized the need to remove Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which others have speculated would require ground troops.

Another sticking point for both countries was control over the Strait of Hormuz, critical to the world’s oil traffic. Iran’s blockade of the strait has sent global oil prices skyrocketing, leading to higher gas prices in the U.S.

Johnson raised the possibility Sunday that the U.S. could block oil coming from the strait from going to China or Russia, as reports have emerged saying the two countries may be helping Iran in the war.

On Sunday morning, Trump announced on his social media platform a blockade of all traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote.

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