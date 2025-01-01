Grammy Awards to include tribute to Quincy Jones

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Sunday’s Grammy Awards will feature a salute to Quincy Jones.

Rolling Stone reports that the tribute will feature performances by Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe, along with by Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock and Lainey Wilson, with additional performers expected.

“The entire Grammys could have actually been Quincy Jones,” Grammy executive producer Raj Kapoor tells the mag. “The wealth of work, the wealth of genres, the amount of music that he has touched — he really is the dude.”

“We’ve been working on creating something really special,” Kapoor adds. “We’ve had so many artists that have wanted to participate. I think it’s going to be one of the definitive performances of the show, [showing] how much love we have for him as a music community.”

Jones, who was nominated for 80 Grammy Awards, of which he won 28, died Nov. 3 at the age of 91.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air Sunday on CBS live from Crypto.com Arena in LA starting at 8 p.m. ET.

