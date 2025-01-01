Grammys 2025: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ sweeps, Beyoncé finally wins album of the year and more

CBS

Doechii and Beyoncé were among the history-making winners at the 67th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Doechii won best rap album for her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape, becoming the third woman in history to win in that category. Cardi B, the second to achieve the feat, presented her with the honor.

“This category was introduced in 1989. Three women have won: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii,” said Doechii, who later performed songs “Catfish” and “Denial is a River.” “I put my heart and soul into this mixtape. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get.”

To Black girls watching, she said, “Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes onto you. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony.”

Bey became the first Black woman to win a country Grammy in more than 50 years, following The Pointer Sisters in 1974. She was in shock when it was announced that the best country album was Cowboy Carter, which also earned Bey her first-ever album of the year Grammy and was home to best country duo/group performance winner “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus.

The night also saw the return of The Weeknd after boycotting the Grammys for snubbing “Blinding Lights” in 2021. He performed “Cry for Me” and brought Playboi Carti out for “Timeless,” both off his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Will Smith spearheaded a tribute to the late Quincy Jones featuring Cynthia Erivo, Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe and Herbie Hancock, and Queen Latifah helped present the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to Alicia Keys, who said in her speech, “DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift.”

Representing LA, Kendrick Lamar swept in all the categories “Not Like Us” was nominated for, including two of the four major awards: record and song of the year.

