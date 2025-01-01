Grammys 2025: The winners

CBS

The 67th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 2.

Here are the winners in the major categories announced during the broadcast:

Album of the year

COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

Song of the year

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best new artist

Chappell Roan

Best pop vocal album

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Best rap album

Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii

Best country album

COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

Best Latin pop album

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

Best pop duo/group performance

“Die with a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Alicia Keys

See the rest of the winners here.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.