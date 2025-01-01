Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
KJLH 1023FM

Grammys 2025: The winners

News, Urban

CBS

The 67th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 2.

Here are the winners in the major categories announced during the broadcast:

Album of the year
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé 

Song of the year
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar 

Record of the year
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar 

Best new artist
Chappell Roan

Best pop vocal album
Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Best rap album
Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii

Best country album
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

Best Latin pop album
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

Best pop duo/group performance
“Die with a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Alicia Keys

See the rest of the winners here

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen Live

We Are You