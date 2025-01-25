Grammys will proceed as scheduled despite LA wildfires, says Recording Academy

CBS/Recording Academy

After much speculation, the Grammys, scheduled for Feb. 2, will proceed as scheduled despite the deadly LA wildfires.

In a letter sent out to Recording Academy members on Jan. 13, Academy executives confirmed that the awards show telecast on CBS will “proceed as planned.” However, the letter notes that the telecast will “carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

The Academy has donated $1 million to support music creatives and professionals affected by the fires, and with additional contributions, it has already distributed $2 million in emergency aid.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The leading nominee is Beyoncé, with 11 nods.

