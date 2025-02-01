Gunna launches Wunna Run Club, with 5K set for Sept. 3

Gunna is a runna.

The rapper launched his new running club, Wunna Run Club, on Thursday, with a planned 5K set for Sept. 3.

The 5K will take place in Prospect Park in Brooklyn at 6 p.m. ET, and free registration is currently at capacity.

According to the NYC Runs website, Gunna “has spent the last two years on a powerful physical and mental transformation.”

“Now, he’s inviting you to run alongside him and commit to your own journey toward better health and wellness,” the site reads.

The race will also raise money for Gunna’s Atlanta-based nonprofit, Gunna’s Great Giveaway Foundation, aimed at helping communities through services, resources and programs to support underserved families.

