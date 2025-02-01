Gunna releases music video for ‘Just Say Dat’

Gunna has released the visual for The Last Wun track “Just Say Dat.”

Now available to watch on YouTube, the clip finds comedians Desi Banks and Reggie Conquest in an argument that stops when Gunna drives by and eventually makes his rounds with a group of Maybachs in Atlanta.

Gunna is also spotted performing in front of a Maybach and in front of a Food Mart.

“Just Say Dat” is the latest release from Gunna’s album The Last Wun; it’s speculated this will be his final album for Young Stoner Life Records.

