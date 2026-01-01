Gunna releases video for ‘Forever Be Mine’ featuring Wizkid

Gunna has released the music video for his song “Forever Be Mine.”

It captures him and guest feature Wizkid performing to an audience of women. Wizkid is also seen shooting a scene in front of a beach backdrop, while Gunna is spotted sharing intimate moments with various women, one of whom wakes up to discover that he is no longer by her side.

“Forever Be Mine” appeared on Gunna’s latest album, The Last Wun, which was released in August and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200.

The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

