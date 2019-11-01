Gunna’s attorney in YSL RICO case releases statement addressing snitch claims

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Gunna‘s attorney is attempting to put to rest the rumors that the rapper snitched during the YSL RICO case. Taking to social platform X, he released a lengthy statement clarifying that Gunna did not help the authorities when he took the Alford plea deal in December 2022.

“I was Gunna’s attorney but I’m NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth,” Steve Sadow wrote. “Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to [Young] Thug‘s case. He spent eight months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea,” which Steve iterates “could not and was not used at Thug’s trial.”

He then compared the terms of Gunna’s plea and the time he spent in jail to Young Thug’s, noting that both artists were charged with and pleaded to RICO and were facing 20 years in jail.

“THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF’ SAID,” Steve wrote.

“Regardless, I’m more than willing to accept the blame for the great deal,” he added in a follow-up post.

Though Steve and Gunna have previously addressed social media claims about Gunna being a “snitch,” this response follows a snippet of music that Thugger shared on Instagram. In the clip, he raps, “Never associate with a rat. Go and get some money, get a pack.” Though no names were mentioned, fans have revisited rumors that Gunna snitched on Young Thug during the case.

Thugger has been home since late October; he was released after accepting a plea deal.

