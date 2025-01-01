H.E.R. talks new Super Bowl ad + upcoming empowerment album

ABC/Art Streiber

H.E.R. sings a reimagined version of Bruce Springsteen‘s 1975 hit “Born to Run” in a newly released Super Bowl commercial.

The song soundtracks the ad, which follows a 3-year-old who runs out of breath while sprinting through her neighborhood. “These legs are unstoppable,” reads the onscreen text. “At 14, she’ll think they’re unbearable.” The commercial also mentions the critiques young women athletes face when it comes to their bodies, noting we need to “change the way we talk to our girls.”

In an interview with Billboard, H.E.R. says she’s long been a fan of Bruce and “didn’t want to do a complete left turn” when creating the song. So, she simply added more soul as well as drums, guitars and of course, her voice.

She notes the “perfect message” of the song is one that aligns with her purpose “to encourage women to be authentic and comfortable in their own skin and embrace who they are.”

“That to me is one of the most important things I could ever do on this planet. That’s always been my mission, so that’s really what got me excited about this,” H.E.R. says. “It’s really perfect timing — I’ve been working on an album and the messaging of this album has really been about empowerment.”

The upcoming project, she explains, also explores “femininity and what it means to be a woman, what it means to me, what it means to depend on people around you and depend on yourself and love yourself, and what community means. What your expectations of love are, and the expectations you put on yourself. Just learning how to stand on my own.”

H.E.R’s rendition of “Born to Run” drops on Wednesday.

