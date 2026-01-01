Hackers breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s emails prior to tenure as director: Sources

(WASHINGTON) — Hackers breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The majority of the emails were from prior to 2019, according to sources, and appear to be from before his tenure at the FBI. There were a few emails from 2022, sources told ABC News.

“The FBI is aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity. The information in question is historical in nature and involves no government information,” the FBI said in a statement Friday.

It is unclear which country hacked the director’s old emails, however, Iranian-linked hackers online have claimed credit for the hack.

“The Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program offers up to a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of the Handala Hack Team out of Iran — a group that has frequently targeted U.S. government officials,” the FBI said.

Reuters was the first to report the breach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.