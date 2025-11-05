Hailey Kilgore talks Jukebox’s storyline on season 4 of ‘Raising Kanan’

Starz

Jukebox is trying to find her way in season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. She started the season in the U.S. Army, where her character did some intense workouts. Hailey Kilgore tells ABC Audio she did all the exercises rather than utilizing a stunt double.

“That was such a like being a female in Hollywood thing because all the males execs were like, ‘You know, you’re going to have to like do push ups and you’re going to have to like…’ And I was like, ‘Watch me work. Let me cook,'” she says. “We actually got to do a lot of training ahead of time…I’m so grateful because you don’t always get a lot of time to prep. But yeah, all that military stuff. Yeah, that was me.”

As fans know, Juke’s workouts didn’t last long. She returned home after learning the Army’s stance toward the LGBTQ community, but she didn’t go back to pursuing music. “I don’t think she has any love left. I think music has been silenced and I mean that both literally in the storyline and within her spirit,” Kilgore says. “Season four will be watching her kind of grapple with using what she has and and how she can use it to her advantage.”

She says fans will get closer to seeing how Juke turned into the cop we met in Power. Until then, her father Marvin, played by London Brown, has her back every step of the way.

“What Marvin discovers is that Jukebox is a lot more like him than she is not. And because of that, he leans in more to try to save her and protect her from a life that he knows potentially can’t end too well,” Brown says. “He’s almost become like a super dad, just trying to show up for her in a way that he hadn’t before.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.