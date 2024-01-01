Halle Bailey deletes X account, calls DDG out for son Halo’s unauthorized appearance on livestream

Scott Kirkland

Halle Bailey is “extremely upset” with DDG for taking their son, Halo, onto Kai Cenai‘s livestream without her consent.

“[H]i everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight,” she tweeted in a since-deleted post. “[I] wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. i am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town.”

“[A]s a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that i wish to be respected. nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap,” Halle wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Kai mentioned the post to DDG, who didn’t react or respond. Halle has since deleted her X account.

After two years of dating, the pair, who welcomed son Halo in December 2023, broke up in October.

