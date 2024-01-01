Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Halle Bailey deletes X account, calls DDG out for son Halo’s unauthorized appearance on livestream

Halle Bailey is “extremely upset” with DDG for taking their son, Halo, onto Kai Cenai‘s livestream without her consent.

“[H]i everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight,” she tweeted in a since-deleted post. “[I] wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. i am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town.”

“[A]s a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that i wish to be respected. nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap,” Halle wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Kai mentioned the post to DDG, who didn’t react or respond. Halle has since deleted her X account.

After two years of dating, the pair, who welcomed son Halo in December 2023, broke up in October.

