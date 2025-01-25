Halle Berry donates ‘entire closet’ to LA wildfire victims

Presley Ann/Getty Images, FILE

Halle Berry is supporting those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Berry announced on Instagram on Jan. 9 that she was donating her entire wardrobe to those in need.

The Oscar winner is collaborating with fellow actress Sharon Stone and +COOP, a home goods store in Beverly Hills, to promote donation efforts, collecting gently used clothing for men, women and children displaced by the fires.

+COOP was founded by real estate agent Jenna Cooper and turned its shop into a temporary fire relief donation collection center amid the deadly wildfires.

“I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same,” Berry wrote in the caption. “This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!”

She added, “Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady.”

The post included a video clip originally shared on Stone’s Instagram account, in which Stone is heard promoting the donation effort.

“We’re at the COOP at 7282 Beverly Blvd., collecting gently used clothing for kids, men, women, children, people that have been displaced and affected by the fire,” she says. “We have beautiful cashmere sweaters, jeans, new socks, shoes, clothes, blankets … you can come and shop, you can also come and donate.”

The LA wildfires have caused significant destruction, resulting in thousands of residents being displaced.

At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for. Firefighters continue to battle the flames, which remain only partially contained, and have been fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds.

