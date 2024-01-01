Harris calls Vance ‘rubber stamp’ for Trump and his ‘extreme’ agenda

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris in a short video released early Wednesday said former President Donald Trump’s new running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, will act as a “rubber stamp” for Trump and his “extreme” agenda.

“Donald Trump has picked his new running mate: J.D. Vance. Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda,” Harris said in the video. “Make no mistake: J.D. Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country.”

Harris called out Vance for saying he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election results, a comment he made in an interview with ABC News.

She compared him to former Vice President Mike Pence, saying that Vance “would have carried out Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election.”

She also called him out for supporting a national abortion ban and for voting against protections for IVF in the Senate.

“And if elected, he will help implement the extreme Project 2025 plan for a second Trump term, which would target critical programs like Head Start and Medicare,” Harris said.

She added, “But we are not going to let that happen.”

