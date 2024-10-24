Harris campaign deploying Walz in new push for male voters in swing states

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday kicks off new push to reach male voters in swing states, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign confirmed to ABC News.

As part of the push, the campaign is highlighting ABC’s Michael Strahan exclusive interview with Walz that aired on “Good Morning America” Friday morning.

Walz travels to Michigan, where he will deliver remarks on “protecting workers and investing in manufacturing, and then join a political engagement with Black male voters,” the campaign said.

Walz will do a round of local TV interviews in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin that will be taped on Friday — focused on hunting and high school football.

Later in the day, Walz will return to Mankato West — the Minnesota high school where he taught and also coached football.

He will attend the school’s homecoming game and deliver a pep talk before the team takes on rival Mankato East.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mankato West’s state championship win, according to the campaign.

The campaign will also release a video on Walz’s social media channels featuring what it says is never-before-aired footage from the state championship game and interviews with Tim and Gwen Walz’s former students and players.

Saturday marks the Pheasant Opener in Minnesota and a group of outdoors digital creators will join Walz for an early morning hunt in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

