Harris’ historic speech, patriotism and more Trump digs: Takeaways from DNC Night 4

US Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. — Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Image

(CHICAGO) — The four-day gathering of Democrats in Chicago came to a historic end when Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the party’s nomination for president.

The final night of the Democratic National Convention focused on patriotism, featured heartrending stories on hot-button policy issues and showcased Republicans who say they are voting for Harris this November.

Here’s a look at some of highlights and key takeaways from Thursday’s program.

Harris on ‘fight for America’s future’

In what was the biggest speech of her political career, Harris told her story to the American people and said they are all in a “fight for America’s future” as she accepted the nomination.

She started by paying tribute to her late mother, who passed away before she was elected California’s attorney general, U.S. senator and vice president.

“My mother was a brilliant five-foot-tall brown woman with an accent. And as the eldest child, I saw how the world would sometimes treat her,” Harris said. “But my mother never lost her cool. She was tough, courageous, a trailblazer in the fight for women’s health and she taught Maya and me a lesson … she taught us to never complain about injustice but do something about it. Do something about it.”

What followed was a run-through of her professional career as a prosecutor and her focus on the future, including calls to protect reproductive freedom, America’s security and democracy.

“You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power,” she said in appeal to those with different political affiliations watching her remarks.

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, a president who leads us and listens, who is realistic, practical and has common sense and always fights for the American people from the courthouse to the White House. That has been my life’s work.”

Emphasis on patriotism

Patriotism was an overall theme throughout the night, seen in the scores of American flags waved throughout the United Center as Democrats worked to show that they are the party of American values.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, brought on stage Democratic veterans who are serving their county and in elected offices at every level.

“These veterans represent the best of our country,” he said. “We stand united as veterans, Democrats and patriots to fight for everyone who serves.”

“But politicians like Donald Trump. They don’t stand with us,” he continued. “They call patriots like Sen. McCain ‘losers.’ John McCain was an American hero. Show some respect.”

In one sign of how Democrats are trying to turn Republican’s long association with patriotism and national security on its head this cycle, Leon Panetta — the secretary of defense under former President Barack Obama — told the story about giving the order that led to the death of Osama bin Laden during a prime-time speaking slot.

Americans share personal stories on hot-button political issues

In two powerful moments, everyday Americans took to the stage to share how politics has had an impact on their lives.

One woman, Anya Cook, recounted how she suffered a miscarriage in a bathroom that nearly killed her due to her state’s strict laws on reproductive health care.

Four people impacted by gun violence later shared their stories with the crowd in moving statements.

Abbey Clements of Newtown, Connecticut, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, said she carries that “horrific day” with her. “The should be here,” she said of the 20 children and six of her colleagues shot to death.

Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, whose daughter was one of 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, recounted that day through tears.

“I reach out for the daughter I will never hold again,” she said, as the crowd yelled out her daughter’s name.

Another Republican makes the case for Harris

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger also spoke in primetime in support of Harris — rounding out a slate of Republicans who have spoken at the DNC this week, including former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, former Trump White House national security official Olivia Troye and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Kinzinger sat on the House’s Jan. 6 select committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was also one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the violence.

He revisited the insurrection during his speech Thursday and the “profound sorrow” of that day while urging conservatives to vote blue.

“Democracy knows no party. It is a living, breathing ideal that defines us as a nation. It is the bedrock that separates us from tyranny — and when that foundation is fractured, we must stand united to strengthen it,” he said, calling on people to “vote for our bedrock values” and elect Harris.

Trump takedowns

Like much of this week, speakers balanced pushing the Democratic Party’s optimistic vision for the nation while also taking time to cast Donald Trump as a threat to those principles.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, who kickstarted the program on Thursday, also pit what Democrats were trying to accomplish against the actions of Trump.

“I just want to say this week our energy, hope and joy have inspired the nation,” she said. “Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been a small man, speaking in small venues, talking about small ideas.”

Harris called him an “unserious man” who if put back in the White House would have “extremely serious” consequences.

“Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election,” she said, going on to discuss the insurrection and his fraud conviction.

New York City Council member Yusef Salaam, one of the five men exonerated in the “Central Park Five” case, called Trump a “hateful man” during his DNC appearance.

“He wanted us dead,” Salaam said alongside the other men wrongfully convicted in the case. “Today, we are exonerated because the actual perpetrator confessed. And DNA proved it.”

Others who took shots at Trump include prosecutor Tristan Snell, who spoke on stage about taking on Trump University fraud.

“Kamala Harris fought scammers like him. And as president, she will continue to fight for you, for us, for the people,” Snell said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.