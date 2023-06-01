Harvey Weinstein to appear at critical hearing that could grant him new trial

(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein is due to return to a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday for a hearing that could determine whether he receives a new trial.

Weinstein was convicted of the 2006 sexual assault of Mimi Haley, a one-time production assistant on the Weinstein-produced reality show “Project Runway.” Haley testified the “unthinkable” happened to her when Weinstein held her down on a bed and forced oral sex on her after she told him no.

The defense said two jurors subsequently claimed they were pressured to convict.

Judge Curtis Farber is set to decide whether he needs to hear testimony from those jurors before deciding whether to grant Weinstein’s motion for a new trial.

If the judge denies Weinstein’s motion for a new trial, defense attorneys said there are grounds to appeal his conviction.

Weinstein has not been sentenced on the Haley count and remains in custody at Rikers Island in New York City after nearly six years of confinement. A representative for the disgraced Hollywood producer said the 73-year-old is “medically fragile and in legal limbo.”

The jury was unable to come to a verdict on a charge that alleged Weinstein raped actress Jessica Mann in 2013. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it intends to re-try Weinstein on that count, and during Thursday’s hearing, Farber is expected to decide when to move forward.

Mann broke down on the witness stand as she recounted meeting Weinstein when she was 27 and moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. In March 2013, Mann said she was visiting New York when she accompanied Weinstein to a hotel room. She said he injected himself with an erectile medication and raped her. The defense questioned whether Mann was out for money and said she had consensual sex with Weinstein at other times.

