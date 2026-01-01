Hillary Clinton’s House Oversight Committee deposition in Epstein probe paused after photo leaks

(CHAPPAQUA, N.Y.) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York, has been paused Thursday afternoon after a photo of her from inside the room was leaked, which is against committee rules.

The photo was posted by conservative social media influencer Benny Johnson who claimed it was provided by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

The former first lady and former President Bill Clinton are participating in depositions as part of the committee’s probe into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.