Historic heat breaking all-time records in Texas

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Texas has been baking in record heat since the weekend, and the rest of the week will be no exception.

Record highs are expected Thursday from Roswell, New Mexico, to Galveston, Texas, forecasts show. Heat alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service for Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Florida on Thursday.

San Antonio and Austin are expected to break records if they reach the forecast highs of 104 and 103, respectively. Record heat will last in Texas through this weekend but will begin to subside early next week.

More than a dozen record highs were tied or broken in Texas on Wednesday, with more to come in the next several days.

Abilene, Texas, hit an all-time record high temperature of 113 degrees, with records dating back to 1885 for the city. San Antonio hit 108 degrees, the hottest temperature in 11 years, tying for the fourth-hottest temperature on record.

Houston was one of the cities in Texas that hit the hottest day of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching 102 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

Several Texas cities either tied or broke heat records on Tuesday. Del Rio hit 108 degrees and San Antonio reached 106 degrees. Temperatures reached 104 degrees in Borger; 102 degrees in Amarillo and Corpus Christi; and 98 degrees in Galveston.

