Historic snowstorm hitting the South from Texas to Florida

(NEW YORK) — The first ever blizzard warning has been issued for parts of the Texas and Louisiana coast as a historic snowstorm hits the South.

Debilitating travel conditions and power outages are possible across the region.

Houston’s airports are closed and nearly 2,000 flights are canceled across the U.S.

The snow is underway Tuesday morning from Austin to Houston to Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama.

By midday, the snow will leave the Houston area and push east, continuing across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and into Georgia and the Carolinas.

By the evening, the snow will be ending in Alabama and still hitting Tallahassee, Florida; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Houston may see 1 to 3 inches of snow and New Orleans may see 3 to 5 inches of snow.

New Orleans has only recorded snowfall on eight days since National Weather Service records began in 1948.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said a storm of this magnitude has not been documented since 1963.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, may get 3 to 6 inches of snow and the Florida Panhandle may see 2 to 4 inches.

Schools are closed from Houston to New Orleans to Savannah.

“Our reality is this, we can do hurricanes and tropical storms, alright? We don’t do cold and we don’t do ice well,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Monday. “If you don’t have to go outside, don’t. Stay home. Watch Netflix, get make some soup, enjoy your family.”

The snow will be done by sunrise Wednesday but rain will continue in the Florida Peninsula.

