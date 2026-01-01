House approves bill to fund DHS, ending record-long partial shutdown

(WASHINGTON) — After months of resistance, the House on Thursday passed the Senate-backed Department of Homeland Security funding bill, which funds all agencies inside DHS except immigration enforcement operations.

There was no recorded vote requested.

The measure now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk now for signature — ending the record-long DHS shutdown after 76 days. Trump will sign the DHS funding bill later Thursday, according to a White House official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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