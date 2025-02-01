House Oversight Committee issues subpoenas for Epstein files, depositions with Clintons

(WASHINGTON) — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued numerous new subpoenas on Tuesday — including one to the Department of Justice for the complete Jeffrey Epstein files and another for depositions in the coming months with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Comer said he wants the Justice Department to turn over the “full, complete, unredacted Epstein Files” on or before Aug. 19.

“While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell,” Comer wrote in a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In addition to the Clintons, the Republican-led panel issued subpoenas for depositions from James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions and Alberto Gonzales. Republicans on the committee said they are seeking information from these officials regarding the Epstein files.

Some Republicans have fueled the Epstein intrigue and conspiracies surrounding the case for years, with President Donald Trump himself weighing in several times. Some have questioned who else could be on an alleged “client list.” The Justice Department and FBI said in a brief memo last month that a review found no such list existed.

Comer’s subpoenas come after Democrats on the panel forced a vote to issue a subpoena right before recess where three House Republicans supported the effort. Republicans on the committee pushed to amend that subpoena to include communications from Biden administration officials and the DOJ — as well as the Clintons.

Oversight Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia said last month that the move was part of Democrats’ fight for “for transparency and accountability on the Epstein files.”

A congressional subpoena is a formal legal order issued by a congressional committee or individual compelling their testimony.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking and died by suicide in jail in 2019. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking in 2020 during the first Trump administration and convicted in 2021.

ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.