House votes to advance funding package to end partial government shutdown amid clash over ICE restrictions

(WASHINGTON) — After drama and delay, the Republican-led House advanced a government funding package to end the partial shutdown, setting up debate ahead of a final vote on passage.

The tally on the procedural vote was 217-215. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was the only no vote along with all Democrats. The vote was held open for about 45 minutes.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who faces an incredibly tight margin, could only afford to lose one Republican vote with all members present and voting.

Initially, several Republicans held out on casting their votes, including Reps. Byron Donalds, Troy Nehls, Andy Ogles and Victoria Spartz. Republican leaders ultimately worked the holdouts to secure enough votes to advance the package.

Republican Rep. John Rose of Tennessee first voted against the rule but then flipped his vote.

Lawmakers are now moving to floor debate on the funding package. A final passage vote to end the partial shutdown is scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson earlier Tuesday told reporters that he was confident the package, passed in the Senate after an 11th-hour deal between Senate Democrats and the White House, will pass.

“This may be hard for some of y’all to believe, but I never doubted this,” Johnson said at his weekly news conference Tuesday morning.

The agreement separates a Department of Homeland Security funding bill from five others funding other agencies for the rest of the fiscal year, and grants two weeks of extended DHS funding to negotiate Democratic demands for restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid its immigration enforcement operation, including requiring agents to wear body cameras turned on and to not wear masks.

The funding fight over DHS erupted in the aftermath of the death of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, who was killed in a shooting involving federal law enforcement in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Johnson over the weekend that Democrats would not help Republicans expedite the funding package.

Meanwhile, hard-line Republicans also threatened to hold the package up in hopes of attaching an unrelated bill that would require a proof of citizenship in federal elections known as the SAVE Act. Though some hard-liners, including Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett, had backed down on their demands.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he has spoken to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle and expressed confidence in a resolution coming soon.

