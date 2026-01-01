How Chance the Rapper is celebrating 10 years of ‘Coloring Book’

Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book is turning 10, and he’s giving fans in three cities a moment to celebrate with him. He’s announced limited screenings of Magnificent Coloring World, taking place at the Rooftop Cinema Club locations in Chicago, New York and LA.

The screenings will be held May 16 in Chicago, May 20 in New York and June 20 in LA, following a run of preview screenings in 2021. Each event will include a live Q&A with Chance.

These screenings mark the start of a larger celebration for the milestone anniversary.

Released in 2016, Coloring Book includes appearances from Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, T-Pain and Saba. It was the first streaming-only album to win three Grammys.

Magnificent Coloring World, filmed at Chicago’s historic Cinespace in 2016, is a visual extension of the album. It features live performances of Chance’s songs “No Problem,” “Blessings” and “Same Drugs,” complete with “a fully staged production, with intentional set design, lighting, and movement, similar to acts in live theater,” according to a press release. “Each performance is carefully blocked and visually composed, blending live instrumentation, choir arrangements, and ensemble staging to reflect the gospel-influenced core of Coloring Book.”

Tickets for the live screenings are on sale via RooftopCinemaClub.com.

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