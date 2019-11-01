Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
KJLH 1023FM

How Rihanna, Cardi B, Tinashe and more brought in 2025

News, Urban

Disney/Eric McCandless

2025 kicked off with various celebrations in honor of a fresh start, including club appearances and house gatherings. Here’s how Rihanna, Cardi B and other artists in the culture celebrated the new year.

— Rihanna appeared to be cozy, sharing a video of her counting down to 2025 and its ball drop. “Happy New Year,” she said in the video posted to Instagram. “Ya’ll, I didn’t drink all year. I didn’t drink all year.”

— Cardi B dressed up to perform at E11EVEN Miami, where she performed songs including her verse on GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Wanna Be.”

Ice Spice took the stage as a headliner at the Wildlands Festival in Australia, to which she apparently arrived nearly 25 minutes late. She performed her two songs before her mic was cut; boos from the crowd ensued.

“We understand that Ice Spice’s delayed arrival caused some frustration,” Wildlands commented on social media. “Managing a stacked festival means that we have to be extremely firm with scheduled set times. We had a strict curfew of 12:30 and needed to ensure that Chase & Status went on stage on time so you could all enjoy the NYE Countdown!”

Tinashe helped ABC bring in the new year, performing “No Broke Boys” and “Nasty” for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. “It’s always been a holiday tradition to turn on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ and see all the performances, so to be a part of the performances and be on stage is definitely an honor,” Tinashe told ABC’s On The Red Carpet. Fat Joe, Ja Rule, TLC, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh and T-Pain also performed on the special.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen Live

We Are You