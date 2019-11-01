How Rihanna, Cardi B, Tinashe and more brought in 2025

Disney/Eric McCandless

2025 kicked off with various celebrations in honor of a fresh start, including club appearances and house gatherings. Here’s how Rihanna, Cardi B and other artists in the culture celebrated the new year.

— Rihanna appeared to be cozy, sharing a video of her counting down to 2025 and its ball drop. “Happy New Year,” she said in the video posted to Instagram. “Ya’ll, I didn’t drink all year. I didn’t drink all year.”

— Cardi B dressed up to perform at E11EVEN Miami, where she performed songs including her verse on GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Wanna Be.”

— Ice Spice took the stage as a headliner at the Wildlands Festival in Australia, to which she apparently arrived nearly 25 minutes late. She performed her two songs before her mic was cut; boos from the crowd ensued.

“We understand that Ice Spice’s delayed arrival caused some frustration,” Wildlands commented on social media. “Managing a stacked festival means that we have to be extremely firm with scheduled set times. We had a strict curfew of 12:30 and needed to ensure that Chase & Status went on stage on time so you could all enjoy the NYE Countdown!”

— Tinashe helped ABC bring in the new year, performing “No Broke Boys” and “Nasty” for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. “It’s always been a holiday tradition to turn on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ and see all the performances, so to be a part of the performances and be on stage is definitely an honor,” Tinashe told ABC’s On The Red Carpet. Fat Joe, Ja Rule, TLC, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh and T-Pain also performed on the special.

