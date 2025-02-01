How the LA Metro is honoring Nipsey Hussle for what would have been his 40th birthday

The Los Angeles Metro is celebrating what would have been Nipsey Hussle‘s 40th birthday with the release of two limited-edition TAP cards.

One features Jonathan Mannion‘s photograph “Crenshaw & Slauson,” in which Nip stands in the middle of the street with his neighborhood as the background. The second, a photo taken by Anthony Pham, captures Nipsey as he sits in the back of a bus.

Only 12,000 of the Nipsey Hussle TAP cards are available starting Aug. 15; fans can get theirs at ticket vending machines at select stations or by signing up for the LIFE program.

The tribute is part of the Metro x Culture series, which celebrates the leaders, artists and visionaries who have helped build the city, especially those like Nipsey, who got their start commuting on Metro buses and trains.

The goal is to “amplify LA culture by showcasing stories of real influence and legacy, boost engagement with TAP by inspiring riders to collect cards that hold personal meaning, and reinforce Metro’s role as a catalyst for everyday life and opportunity in Los Angeles,” according to the Metro’s website.

The LA Metro will also honor Nipsey by renaming Hyde Park Station the Nipsey Hussle Station. This location — the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard — was specifically chosen because it’s often associated with the late rapper, his impact and his legacy.

Nipsey was shot on March 31, 2019, outside his Marathon Clothing Store in South Central LA.

